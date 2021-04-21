How to Organize a Small Bedroom

Just because a bedroom is on the small side doesn’t mean it can’t pack a powerful design punch and use space efficiently. It’s all in the organization! Here, the experts at marthastewart.com share great organizing tips for small bedrooms:



1. Think multipurpose storage space. The key to keeping a small bedroom organized is thinking double-duty when it comes to furniture. For example, consider a captain's bed with built-in drawers at the base, or invest in under-bed boxes, particularly those with wheels for easy accessibility. Make sure bed-side tables have plenty of drawers and consider a trunk for the foot of the bed that doubles as seating.

3. Think vertically. Maximize wall space and stick to items that are tall as opposed to long, such as a chest of drawers instead of a horizontal bureau. Use decorative hooks to house jackets, hats and scarves, and think vertically when it comes to closet space, too, which is often limited in small bedrooms. For example, hang a vertical shoe holder on your closet rod to efficiently store your footwear. Floor lamps or wall-mounted lamps will also help free up space in your diminutive bedroom, as will a wall-mounted jewelry armoire to house your baubles.

4. Opt for small furniture. While you may be able to squeeze in that big bed, opt for the next size down instead— full instead of queen or queen instead of king. Also, many retailers offer “apartment sized” beds and dressers specifically designed for smaller spaces. A small, decorative wooden chair or ottoman can provide just the right amount of seating space, too.

Of course the key to keeping a small bedroom inviting and organized is to stay on top of cleaning. Preventing clutter from piling up is essential to maintaining a serene small space.