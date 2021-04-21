Top Trends for Your Outdoor Living Space

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re spending more time outdoors these days, specifically right in your own backyard. Here are some of the hottest trends that are bringing outdoor living to a whole new level:

Outdoor Kitchens. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association, more than 60% of homeowners are planning to add an outdoor kitchen. The good news is that there is a wide spectrum of ways you can add a cooking area outside, You can choose to simply add a grill and pizza oven to supplement your indoor kitchen, or go the full gamut and create a satellite kitchen outside, complete with fridge, sink and cooking prep space. Regardless of which option you go for, be sure to save room for additional seating space to take advantage of meals prepared outside.



Edible gardens. Whether it’s to develop a new hobby or grow your own fruits and vegetables, edible gardens are on the rise. Some of the specific edible garden trends include immunity gardens, packed with Vitamin-C rich tomatoes; “meatless Monday” gardens, filled with vegetables that can serve as the basis for plant-based meals; or world herb gardens, designed to grow an array of spices to create meals with a global flare.



Privacy structures. With more time being spent outside, homeowners have increased the installation of structures that create privacy and/or protection from the elements. This can be as simple as a tilting umbrella or a strategically planted border of tall grasses, to overhead structures from which you can hang drapery. Creating a private area outdoors creates the perfect spot for working, yoga or an intimate meal.



Social front yards. While front yards used to be all about creating an appealing presentation of your home, they’re now becoming a spot for gathering as well. Bringing a welcoming social element to our front yards helps foster the sense of community many are craving. Less formal than their backyard counterparts, a front yard social space can be as simple as adding a small bistro table set, bench or a pair of adirondack chairs.