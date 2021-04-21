Weichert Recognized by Franchise Business Review

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was recently recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 reports on “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises.”



Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was one of just 50 franchise brands to earn the honor in the categories of “Top Franchises for Women” and “Top Low-Cost Franchises.” The organization was one of 100 franchise brands to be identified as a “Top Recession-Proof” award winner.

To identify companies on the list of “Top Franchises for Women,” Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 8,400 female franchise owners representing 289 brands regarding their experience and satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review conducted similar surveys with more than 17,525 franchisees representing over 174 low-cost brands for its report on “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and more than 31,000 franchisees from nearly 300 brands to determine its list of “Top Recession-Proof Businesses.”

Critical areas of the franchise systems that were analyzed during the surveys and reports included leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

“It’s truly an honor to earn recognition as one of the top franchises in the country in multiple categories as a result of the positive feedback provided by our franchise owners,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., in a statement.

Scavone credits the resources and support Weichert® provides its affiliates as contributing factors for the positive feedback.

“We’re committed to providing our affiliates with the top technology, tools, support and training to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry,” added Scavone. “I’m proud of all the hard work our support staff puts in on a consistent basis, and it’s very gratifying to see how appreciative our franchisees are about the resources and support we offer.”

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Visit www.franchisebusinessreview.com to view complete lists and descriptions for the 2021 “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises” reports.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

