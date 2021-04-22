BHGREÂ® Adds New Affiliate Member

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC (BHGRE) recently announced that Los Angeles County brokerage Porches & Places has affiliated with the brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Porches & Places. The company is headquartered in La Verne, California, and serves communities throughout Los Angeles County with a focus on La Verne, San Dimas, Montclair and Pomona.

“To increase the scope of our company as well as our market share, Mike and I knew we needed top-notch, turnkey solutions specifically designed to fuel growth. BHGREÂ® brand marketing tools, like PinPointSM, will allow us to reach potential clients at a scale we were not able to achieve as an independent firm,” said John Morrison, broker/co-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Porches & Places. “I am particularly excited about the brand’s sophisticated professional development platform, Be Better UniversityÂ®, which will support increased agent productivity and lead to incredible organic growth for the business.”

“Expanding our footprint in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties has always been our goal and our affiliation with Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate will set us apart in the market,” said Michael Campbell, broker/co-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Porches & Places. “Being aligned with a well-known and trusted lifestyle brand will help our affiliated agents to connect with their clients and be relevant 365 days a year. As leaders fully committed to the success of our team, we know that our decision to join the BHGREÂ® network with help all of us ‘Be BetterÂ®.'”



Owners John Morrison and Michael Campbell started their business in 2014. The two met and worked together on a previous challenging transaction, which made them recognize their great potential as partners. They created a lead generation business which quickly expanded to include brokerage services under the name Porches & Places. Last year, the firm’s 58 affiliated agents were responsible for more than $23 million in sales volume.

“John and Mike are two incredibly driven entrepreneurs who have concrete goals for their firm’s growth and expansion. John’s impressive career as an elite agent and highly sought-after coach, combined with Mike’s success as a top-performing agent and his in-depth knowledge of the mortgage industry, create a savvy and agile leadership team with an eye on the future,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate. “We are thrilled that these ambitious business owners elected to work with us to help them on the path to continued success.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

