Century 21 Renews Top-Performing Franchise in California

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., recently announced that southern California-based CENTURY 21 Award, the brand’s fourth largest franchise nationwide and brand’s No. 1 largest C21® company in California, has renewed its franchise agreement for a 15-year term.

President and CEO David Romero said that the CENTURY 21 brand is the best option for growth for his leadership team, their family of 850-plus affiliated relentless sales professionals and to homebuyers, home sellers and real estate investors throughout southern California.

Spanning over two decades in the industry, Romero and his brother Philip, have built their real estate business, with locations in four counties—Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego—with 16 offices and growing.

“It’s an exciting time in our industry,” said David Romero in a statement. “Just as technology has touched every business—every life—CENTURY 21 Award enjoys the challenge of stretching our capabilities through greater efficiencies. We believe by committing to the CENTURY 21 brand, we will be able to deliver increased value to our affiliated agents and to their clients, and that will make the difference in our company’s continued growth as a thought leader and difference maker.”

“It’s thrilling to hear when entrepreneurs like Philip and David choose to remain affiliated with your organization despite having almost every option to go elsewhere,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to build on our collaboration and help CENTURY 21 Award attain their aggressive growth goals.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

