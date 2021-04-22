Gaining Marketshare in a Seller’s Market Using a Virtual Focus

Many homeowners are more motivated to move now than at any other time in history. In a seller’s market, sellers have the edge, and buyers have to meet their demands. As a REALTOR®, it’s time to consider a virtual assistant (VA) when:

– You’ve been trying to do more with less and it just isn’t working out for you. You’re too busy to take on one more thing.

– You’re looking for ways to expand into new niches but feel overwhelmed by the time it would take or the cost involved.

– You want a professional image without spending your profits on more full-time staff.

– You know you can do much more than you’re doing and want to expand your business.

– You are seeking ways to integrate technology into your operations.

If any of these scenarios sound familiar, it might be time to consider hiring virtual assistants for your team. Here’s how to use real estate virtual assistants effectively to gain marketshare in a seller’s market.

1. Help land FSBO clients. VAs can conduct research on your behalf to find potential clients as a buyer’s agent and then reach out to them to begin the nurture process. This can create a strong lead generation process that will keep your pipeline full so that no opportunity gets lost in the shuffle.

2. Get to know your target market. You want to get to know your target buyers so you can create marketing messages that resonate with them instead of talking at them. By focusing on potential buyers, you can use virtual assistants better than most other real estate professionals and get ahead in the game of gaining marketshare in a seller’s market.

3. Strategically increase your ad budget. If you’re using real estate virtual assistants, you have the option to increase your ad budget in specific areas where you see more potential for generating interest in your listings. Your VA can also take over list management, marketing, advertising and even scrubbing the leads.

The Bottom Line

A VA is a full-time addition to the organization, but will work with you virtually. They can shoulder specific daily responsibilities, help maintain smooth operations, and allow you and your physical team more freedom to focus on your work.