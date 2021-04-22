How to Accommodate Clients Moving Out of State

Just because a past client plans to move out of your region doesn’t mean you can’t help them get there.

An out-of-area move is not a lost sale for you as the agent, but rather, an opportunity to tap into your network and provide this client with a like-minded, trustworthy professional who can take care of them in their new city. Plus, you’ll find yourself with a nice referral fee should your client complete the transaction with that agent.

When a client comes to you for an out-of-state agent referral, make sure you are prepared to assist in every possible way. Here are a few tips to accommodate your clients looking to make that major move.

Join an Agent Community

To set your clients up with a great real estate agent in their new town, you’ll need to tap into a robust real estate agent network. However, building a nationwide network from scratch is no easy task. Instead of reinventing the wheel, search for existing networks of real estate agents who share your values and get involved with those communities. For example, Buffini & Company Members all subscribe to working by referral, and connect via virtual events, small groups and social media to synergize and exchange referrals across North America.

Stay Connected

To stay top of mind with agents in other areas, you’ll want to engage with them all year round. This way, if their out-of-state clients are headed in your direction, you will be the first one they think to call, and vice versa. Engage the agents in your networks via virtual coffee or happy hours where you catch up and exchange ideas. For agents who are within driving distance, consider meeting quarterly to synergize and grow (when it’s safe to do so).

Know Your Stuff

Stay current with the latest real estate market trends to identify the hot spots right now. Are people in your area trying to fly toward warmer weather? Perhaps they want to move to a more rural area, or a state with lower taxes. Understand where your clients might want to go based on current market data so you can be more prepared to help them get there. Don’t be afraid to ask the agents you know in those hot markets for their perspective.

Talk to Your Coach

Check in with your real estate coach for more strategies on building your network and assisting your clients moving out of the area. Don’t have a coach? An investment in real estate coaching can take your business to new heights and guide you through unprecedented times. Buffini & Company One2One Coaching™ is a great place to start. Sign up for a free business consultation to learn how a Buffini & Company real estate coach can help you by visiting buffiniandcompany.com/bc.

To learn more, please visit buffiniandcompany.com.

