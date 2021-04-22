Spring Cleaning: Organize and Optimize Your Home Office

Don’t you just hate it when you can’t seem to find anything at your desk or in your home office?

Life as an agent can get pretty busy—especially with the housing boom these days—and a messy and unorganized workspace can breed frustration and waste valuable time that you could use to engage with your sphere and build your brand.

As many continue to work from their home offices, now is as good a time as any to take stock of your items and tidy up a bit to help make your workweek a bit easier. After all, a little spring cleaning never hurts.

Content Square 1.

Here are a few ways that you can reorganize your home workspaces and offices.

Get Rid of Clutter

Making time to file documents away can help alleviate frustration and prevent it from coming back. Create a designated storage space for frequently used files so that they are easy to find when you need them. Color-coding and labeling folders and drawers can also help. For any other files and documents that you don’t need readily available, keep them in a filing cabinet or on a nearby bookshelf.

Content Square 2.

This can also apply to your desktops and web browsers. Set up folders on your desktop where you can keep digital files handy. Be sure to label everything appropriately and have them neatly stored on your laptop.

Rearrange the Room

Sometimes a change of layout can make all the difference in reorganizing and optimizing your space. Try repositioning your furniture for easier access to bookshelves and filing cabinets so you can easily store things rather than letting them pile on top of your workspace.

Content Square 3.

Storage, Storage and More Storage

Having designated storage for files, materials and anything else you need can help get your workspace organized and stay that way in the future. For smaller items—-paper clips, pens, etc.—-simple desktop holders and baskets can do the trick. For files and essential documents, invest in a small filing cabinet to store and keep track of necessary paperwork. It also helps to label the folders in your filing cabinet so that you can easily refer back to a particular one.

Digitally Organize Documents

Going paperless is another excellent option that can help clear up your desk and office space. Convert paper copies into digital files with a scanner, or scanner app on your smartphone, so you can label and file them away without taking up physical space.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate online editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.