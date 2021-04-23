4 Spots in Your Home You May Be Overlooking

While you may be keeping up with those daily tasks that ensure that your home is organized and tidy, you are likely hiding some dirty secrets.

These four cleaning spots in your home should be addressed, because you’re likely overlooking them.

Under the Furniture

Rid your home of those dust bunnies ASAP by moving your furniture around and vacuuming underneath.

Air Vents

Prevent allergen-filled air from circulating in your home by giving your vents regular wipe downs.

Toothbrush Holder

Dried toothpaste and excess moisture accumulation can cause gunk and mold to spawn.

Your Ceiling Fans

Keep the dust at bay so it doesn’t spread the next time the fan is turned on.

Keeping those overlooked areas of your home tidy and free of dust or grime can ensure a healthier home for you and your household. Keep these four areas in mind the next time you begin your cleaning regime and your house will feel fresher than ever before.