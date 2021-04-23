Attacking the Inventory Challenge: Broker Shares His Firm’s Solutions in New Video

RISMedia Publisher and CEO John Featherston Introduces High-Energy Video from New England’s Anthony Lamacchia

The lack of Inventory today is one of our industry’s the most pressing issues. Virtually every brokerage firm and every sales associate across the country are all challenged by the lack of inventory and are all trying their best to solve this problem.

According to NAR’s February Existing Homes Report, the national housing inventory remained at a record-low of 1.03 million units—down by 29.5% year-over-year, I repeat a record low of 1.03 million, down 29.5% year over year—a record decline. Properties today are typically sold in 20 days, which is also a record low. These are national stats; however, everyone watching today understands how their local market is affected.

At RISMedia’s recent virtual event, “Spring Into Action,” the inventory issue was addressed by several of the industry’s best and brightest professionals. One of these dynamic professionals was Anthony Lamacchia, whose firm, Lamacchia Real Estate, a New England-based brokerage with operations in Florida as well, has been on the forefront of dealing with the inventory issue.

In the following 20-minute video, Anthony shares with us how he and his team are attacking the inventory challenges facing our industry. You’ll learn valuable insights into his approach, techniques, training—and solutions—to addressing the inventory challenge.