WATCH NOW: Brian Buffini Says, ‘I Told You So’ Regarding Zillow

With the first quarter in the rearview mirror, real estate professionals across the board are working hard to make sure they’re positioned for success and profitability in order to maximize the spring and summer real estate markets. And while the real estate marketplace is going strong, it’s still uncertain—making it more important than ever that real estate professionals understand the trends that will impact the industry as we continue to make our way through 2021.

The topic was discussed at RISMedia’s virtual “Spring Into Action” event, held on April 8—co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®.

One of those trends? The iBuyer movement, including Zillow’s move into the all-in-one brokerage space. Buffini addressed the elephant in the room, no holds barred, telling the audience, “I told you so.”

RISMedia made this session accessible to the public. Watch below:

Stay tuned to rismedia.com for additional coverage of RISMedia’s “Spring Into Action” virtual event.

Spring Into Action 2021 Sponsors



Diamond Sponsors

National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR® Development

Real Estate Webmasters

Master Sponsor

CENTURY 21®

The Corcoran Group

Host Sponsor

Lone Wolf Technologies

Qualia

Realtors Property Resource, LLC

Rocket Mortgage