RealEdge Recap: Catch Up on Our Recent Podcast Episodes

RISMedia’s RealEdge is a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.

Here are the episodes we’ve recently released:

Episode 14: ‘How to Jump in the Deep End’ – Achieving a 7-Figure Income in Real Estate

Sherri Johnson, founder and CEO of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, shares strategies for earning a seven-figure income as a real estate agent and the role that education plays in reaching your goals. — Listen Now

Episode 15: ‘It Always Comes Back to Your Why’ – Why Success Starts With Passion

Realty Group Founder Long Doan shares hands-on strategies for growing a business and leading with conviction. — Listen Now

Episode 16: ‘If You Love What You Do, Success Is Going to Be There’ – Telling the Story With Video

VHT Studios’ Lucy Edwards shares marketing strategies for leveraging video to increase sales. — Listen Now



Episode 17: ‘Stop Getting Ready to Get Ready’ – How to Launch a Social Media Strategy That Builds Business

Social media strategist Marki Lemons-Rhyal highlights the free tools, marketing strategies and social media tips that can help grow business. — Listen Now

Episode 18: ‘ You’ve Got to Be Able to Tell Your Story’ – Making It for the Long Haul in Real Estate

Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, discusses why telling your story and diversity within your company will help you make real estate your long-term career. — Listen Now

If you’ve missed any of our episodes, visit www.rismedia.com/podcast.