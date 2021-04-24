RealEdge Recap: Catch Up on Our Recent Podcast Episodes

RISMedia’s RealEdge is a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.
Here are the episodes we’ve recently released:
Episode 14: ‘How to Jump in the Deep End’ – Achieving a 7-Figure Income in Real Estate
Sherri Johnson, founder and CEO of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, shares strategies for earning a seven-figure income as a real estate agent and the role that education plays in reaching your goals. — Listen Now
Episode 15: ‘It Always Comes Back to Your Why’ – Why Success Starts With Passion
Realty Group Founder Long Doan shares hands-on strategies for growing a business and leading with conviction. — Listen Now
Episode 16: ‘If You Love What You Do, Success Is Going to Be There’ – Telling the Story With Video
VHT Studios’ Lucy Edwards shares marketing strategies for leveraging video to increase sales. — Listen Now
Episode 17: ‘Stop Getting Ready to Get Ready’ – How to Launch a Social Media Strategy That Builds Business
Social media strategist Marki Lemons-Rhyal highlights the free tools, marketing strategies and social media tips that can help grow business. — Listen Now
Episode 18: ‘ You’ve Got to Be Able to Tell Your Story’ – Making It for the Long Haul in Real Estate
Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, discusses why telling your story and diversity within your company will help you make real estate your long-term career. — Listen Now
If you’ve missed any of our episodes, visit www.rismedia.com/podcast.