Register: Lessons in Leadership With Dermot Buffini

What: Tune into our next webinar, “Lessons in Leadership With Dermot Buffini,” sponsored by Buffini & Company and moderated by RISMedia’s Founder, President and CEO John Featherston. Featuring Gino Blefari, chief executive officer of HomeServices of America, you’ll find out what it takes to be a leader in today’s real estate environment.

When: Tues., April 27 at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Register now!

Sponsored By:



Who:



Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 40th year. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies.

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

Gino Blefari is the chief executive officer for HomeServices of America, the country’s largest residential real estate brokerage company based on transactions. He is also chairman of HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates the franchise networks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate. Blefari is the chairman of both brands: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, ” Innovative Recruiting Strategies to Attract the Modern Agent” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.