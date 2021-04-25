Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes First Real Estate Company in India

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its expansion into India. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India will mark the brokerage’s first global footprint in India, adding one office and 20 agents, and servicing Northern India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Goa.

“As things are changing quickly from a global perspective, the need to evolve and adapt is only increasing,” said Shrey Aeren, managing director, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India. “The values, recognition and consistency of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand are unmatched by any other and my team and I look forward to bringing that same real estate experience to India.”

“We are excited to welcome Shrey Aeren and his dynamic team to our global network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Shrey’s leadership, combined with his team’s dedication brings the experience and first-class services that are in perfect alignment with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices core values.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the brokerage, “We are thrilled to expand the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global footprint into India. We are looking forward to assisting them with their goal of expanding services to all of the major cities throughout India and building a team of over 1,000 real estate professionals.”

The addition of India furthers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global reach, who over the past three years has added franchisees in London (Kay & Co.); Dubai (Gulf Properties); Madrid and Barcelona (LARVIA) and Marbella; Lisbon (Portugal Property); Milan (MAGGI Properties); and Berlin and Frankfurt (Rubina Real Estate), Toronto and Quebec in Canada and San Miquel de Allende and Cancun in Mexico.



For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.

