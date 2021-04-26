Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adds Colorado Brokerage

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) recently added Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty to its global brokerage network. The company has signed a long-term lease at 335 N Main and has added agents to service the areas of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon and beyond.

“With almost 30 years immersed in the real estate industry, I could not be prouder to become part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Steve Crozier, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty, in a statement. “My long-standing experience, coupled with one of the most premier and iconic real estate brands in the world, will create a great opportunity for local brokers to associate with a luxury brand in a luxury market.”

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Steve and his team of seasoned real estate professionals,” said Chris Stuart, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, and I am confident that paired with Steve’s industry experience and the team he has built, they will dominate the Breckenridge real estate market and beyond.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Steve’s vision and the team’s culture are a perfect fit for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Steve has the local market knowledge while leveraging the technology and tools to help his agents and their clients achieve their goals.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhscoloradomountainrealty.com.