Fathom Holdings Completes Acquisition of LiveBy

Fathom Holdings Inc. recently announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of LiveBy, a hyperlocal data and technology platform.

The purchase price was approximately $9.0 million, consisting of approximately $3.0 million in cash and $6.0 million in Fathom Holdings common stock.

LiveBy’s technology pairs local data with its geospatial boundaries to create key insights that help boost website engagement, inform and attract consumers, and nurture agent leads. Fathom intends to fully integrate LiveBy into Fathom’s proprietary intelliAgent software suite.

“The addition of LiveBy will provide recurring SaaS revenues and represents another step in adding to our robust real estate services technology platform to give agents yet another competitive advantage,” said Josh Harley, Fathom’s chairman and CEO, in a statement. “LiveBy’s technology builds credibility for real estate agents in their respective geographic areas by showcasing their local expertise and helping consumers discover the best locations in which to live. LiveBy supports local data and unique content in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands. We believe LiveBy’s coverage will provide consumers with access to the largest proprietary library of neighborhood boundaries, cities, subdivisions, school districts, zip codes and more.”

“This transaction demonstrates our mission of changing the face of residential real estate through best-in-class, proprietary technology. We believe it will allow us to further grow our agent base and help agents close more sales, while we continue to build a national real estate portal and strive for a quicker path to profitability. Coupled with the new products and services we recently acquired, LiveBy should significantly help real estate agents compete in a growing and crowded market,” Harley added.

