Gift Ideas for New Homeowners

Has a friend or family member recently become a new homeowner? If so, there are probably many things they need or desire as they turn their house into a home. Here are some ideas for meaningful and useful housewarming gifts.

Gift Card to Local Eateries

One thing most people don’t have time for when moving into a new home is cooking. A gift certificate to a popular restaurant in their area or several smaller gift cards to local delis and bakeries is a much-needed gift that gives the homeowners a way to get to know their new neighborhood.

Plants for Inside or Out

Nothing starts warming up a new home like a touch of green. Gifting the new homeowners with easy-to-grow plants will provide them with an instant touch of personality. Consider an arrangement of succulents for a sunny windowsill, an air-cleansing philodendron, or a blooming perennial plant or shrub for their yard. This gift will grow with them throughout the years and be a constant reminder of your thoughtfulness.

Content Square 1.

Wind Chimes

The melodic beauty of wind chimes adds a lovely touch to a new home. This versatile gift can go anywhere, too, from the balcony of a high-rise to a kitchen window to a front porch or patio.

Pantry Supplies

Save the new homeowners a little time at the grocery story by arranging a gift basket of pantry staples. This will give them a variety of items on hand to whip up recipes at a moment’s notice. Consider basics like dried pasta and rice, frequently used spices, dried beans and legumes, jarred olives, broth or bouillon, canned tomatoes and hot sauces. The options are limitless, so you can theme your basket to one of the homeowners’ favorite cuisines, such as Asian or Italian.

House Hardware

A thoughtful gift to commemorate the new abode is a decorative set of house numbers. Available in a variety of materials and designs ranging from inexpensive to luxurious, house numbers can be personalized with the homeowners’ last name and full address or simply be a set of numbers. This gift will last for years and give the home a unique and personal touch.