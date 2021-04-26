How to Get the Full Benefit of a Mental Health Day

There comes a day in everyone’s life when you just need to stop and put your world on pause. Whether you’ve reached maximum stress level on the job or you’re completely exhausted from juggling the demands of a busy family, the struggle is real, and in order to avoid complete burn-out, a mental health day is a must.

But to reap the rewards of taking a day to completely disconnect from your frenetic life, you need to do it the right way. Oftentimes, we sabotage the effort to relax and recharge by making simple mistakes with our time. Here are some great tips from the editors at Self to make sure your mental health day actually benefits your mental health:

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

Most people end up taking a mental health day when they reach the absolute brink of collapse. This is the wrong approach, say the experts. Instead of viewing a mental health day as an emergency measure, think of them as regular tune-ups to boost your spirits and your energy level. To that end, make mental health days part of your planning and add a few to your long-term schedule.

Truly Disconnect From Work

Many people take mental health days but remain tethered to their jobs in some capacity by checking emails, keeping notifications turned on or texting colleagues to check in. This will completely thwart your efforts to unwind, so make sure work to any degree is off limits.

Connect With Others

While you might want to just crawl under your blankets for the better part of your mental health day, you might be better served by spending at least part of the day with a good friend or family member. Social interaction has a wealth of positive psychological benefits, and being with someone who truly cares about you will lift your spirits and take you away from the usual stress of your life.

Do Something You Love

Whether it’s hiking in the woods, going for a run on the beach or refinishing a piece of furniture, use your mental health day to really tap into whatever it is you love to do most but never have the time for. This will bring a sense of fulfillment that might be missing in your day-to-day life.

Keep in mind that one mental health day will not solve your stress-related issues. Find a way to take more mini breaks throughout the course of your day, and adopt some daily habits that will help balance the hectic pace.