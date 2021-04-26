Market Snapshots: Picturesque Locales

Following a year of travel restrictions in much of the world, a feeling of wanderlust inspired us to spotlight extraordinary places around the world—through the eyes of some Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) members who live and work in picturesque locations.

Alamos Realty, Alamos, Mexico

Liliana Margarita Carosso, Broker/Owner

Tell us about your company.

Founded in 1996, Alamos Realty has become the most sought-after real estate office in our area. I am originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and am enthusiastic about the quality of lifestyle Alamos has to offer. I am happy to share what I know to enhance the relocation experience for our clients.

What makes Alamos so desirable?

Alamos is the northernmost colonial town in Mexico, with the national designation of a “Pueblo Magico of Mexico” for its 187 historic monuments, most of which are refurbished colonial homes dating back to the 1700s. Alamos is located in the foothills of the Sierra Madre mountain range where the desert meets the tropics and is only an hour’s drive to the Sea of Cortez.

What type of properties are most popular in your market?

Homes built in Andalusian Hacienda style are especially desirable, with high ceilings and portals centered around a courtyard for an outdoor/indoor fluid lifestyle that allows for intimate entertaining and dinner parties. The average price in our market is $225,000 USD.

Please tell us about the buyers with whom you work.

Until about 2015, the market was predominantly foreign buyers from the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe and China. We are now seeing an increase of national buyers, with approximately 30% of homes being sold to buyers from Mexico, many of whom are third-generation individuals returning to family roots in Alamos from other Mexican cities as well as from abroad.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® help advance your business?

As a new member, I am just starting to understand the scope of services and the strength of our affiliates’ marketing and referral community. I am hopeful to bring more global attention to the fabulously beautiful, kind community that is Alamos, Mexico.



For more information, please visit home.alamosrealty.com.

Luxury 778, Visp, Switzerland

Daniel Ittig, Co-Founder and CEO

Tell us about your company.

My father, Stefan Ittig, and I founded the company in 2012. From our headquarters in Visp, we can reach all the important cities and tourist destinations. We also have three discreet meeting lounges in Crans-Montana, Saas-Fee and Zermatt.

What makes Visp and the surrounding areas so desirable?

Our market consists of three of the world’s most picturesque ski destinations. Crans-Montana is the sunny cradle of the region. Here, surrounded by a sublime alpine panorama made up of numerous mountains over 4,000 meters high (13,000-plus feet), you can enjoy approximately 300 days of sunshine a year. The beautiful Rhone Valley with its countless vineyards lies at your feet. In the evening, you can enjoy the lights of the towns of Sierre and Sion, the latter of which is the capital of Canton Valais. Saas-Fee, which is car-free, is famous for its glaciers and summer ski area. Zermatt is also car-free and is most famous for the iconic Matterhorn, arguably the most beautiful mountain in the world.

What types of properties are most popular in your market?

We specialize in selling high-end villas, luxury chalets and penthouses. Our most popular properties are in the village centers, and ecological and energy-saving buildings with a lot of luxuries are especially popular. The average price of a holiday home varies, ranging from 1,500,000 CHF ($1,612,036 USD) to 30,000,000 CHF ($32,096,910 USD).

Please tell us about the buyers with whom you work.

In Crans-Montana, our buyers are from many different countries. In Saas-Fee, a lot of them are from Germany and the Netherlands. In Zermatt, many are Swiss or foreigners with settlement permits. In recent years, many Chinese have been investing in Switzerland.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® help advance your business?

Being a part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® allows us to connect our clients abroad with the best agencies in the world. It is an arrangement from which all parties benefit, and one that we really appreciate.

For more information, please visit https://778.ch.

M IMMOBILIER, Montreal, Canada

Anthony Coletti, Vice President and Broker of Record

Tell us about your company.

We were founded in 2014 and have 145 salespeople in three offices. Our flagship office is in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, and we have two additional shops focused on the client experience in downtown Montreal and Hudson, Quebec.

What makes Montreal such a desirable place to live?

Montreal is architecturally diverse and rich with deeply set European roots. We’re home to many well-preserved historic neighborhoods and buildings, lending immeasurable charm and character, from the cobbled streets and historic buildings of Old Montreal to the Parisian-styled balconies and mature trees lining the streets of Le Plateau Mont Royal. Vibrant, dynamic and with a welcoming creative spirit, Montreal is home to endless arts festivals in the summer. The winter’s cold is also embraced by celebrating the outdoors with music, food and stunning ice installations.

What types of properties are popular in your market?

While single-family homes and townhomes are more common in the suburban/partially rural areas, Montreal’s city center is home to many stunning high-rises and converted historic buildings. While numbers vary between each of our city’s unique boroughs, $840,000 CAD ($663,360 USD) for a single-family home and $460,000 CAD ($363,103 USD) for a condominium are the reported averages for January 2021 on the Island of Montreal.

Please tell us about the buyers with whom you work.

We have predominantly been working with local buyers who are upsizing/downsizing or moving between various boroughs as of late. Montreal’s strong educational system, rich and diverse multicultural landscape, and historically affordable housing (compared to other major cities in North America), attract a large inflow of foreign investors as well as young families looking to relocate.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® help advance your business?

As a local brand, the LeadingRE mark (included on our signs, storefronts and materials) carries considerable weight, offering us strength on a global scale. The network has given us the opportunity to build invaluable relationships with other Canadian members, gaining fresh, new perspectives.

For more information, please visit http://mrealestate.com.