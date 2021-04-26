People are Relocating: Here’s Where…

For many people, the pandemic world of 2020 triggered a move, whether to be closer to family, gain more space, find work or access a better quality of life. According to a National Association of REALTORS® report, which tracked the impact of COVID-19 on mobility trends using United States Postal Service change-of-address data from March to October 2020, as of December 2020, 8.93 million people had relocated since the start of the pandemic. That’s 94,000 people more than during the same time period in 2019.



A recent report from U-Haul® revealed the most popular states people relocated to in 2020. Growth states were calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.

Topping the list? Tennessee. The Volunteer State posted the largest net gain of U-Haul® trucks crossing its borders in 2020, making it the No. 1 U-Haul growth state for the very first time.



Tennessee’s influx of do-it-yourself movers during a turbulent year marks the first time since 2015 when a state other than Florida and Texas topped the rankings.

In 2015, North Carolina held the No. 1 spot for in-migration, and from 2016 – 2019, Texas and Florida were the top two destinations. Texas had the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks for three consecutive years before Florida flipped the order and became No. 1 last year. In 2020, Texas is second for growth, and Florida third.



Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia round out the top 10 states for 2020 growth as self-movers continue to migrate to the Southeast, as well as markets in the Southwest, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.



East and Central Tennessee are enjoying the biggest gains in U-Haul arrivals. The top growth cities include Knoxville, the Tri-Cities, Cookeville, Clarksville, Cleveland, Murfreesboro and Maryville.



While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the company’s growth data can be an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

If you’re thinking about moving out of state, do your research first and plan an extended visit to get a more complete picture of the lifestyle and available housing inventory. Talk to a local real estate agent who may be able to help provide you with a trusted referral in the state of your choice.