Promoting Home and Property Ownership

Tracy Kasper

Broker/Owner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty

Caldwell, Idaho

www.bhhssilverhawkrealty.com

Region served: Boise west to Ontario and Eastern Oregon

Years in real estate: 29

Number of offices: 5

Number of agents: 70

Best tip for getting the right listing price: Do a CMA with like properties, factoring in all of the home’s amenities.

No. 1 tip for dealing with difficult clients: Knowledge is power, so the more you educate clients, the better they’ll be at making good decisions and getting along.

Go-to time management tool: Outlook and Google. They keep track of my world and ensure that my life is on track.

What is the most exciting new thing happening at the firm?

We recently launched a global department and created a “global ambassador” to not only place referrals but also get our properties marketed all over the world.

When COVID-19 first hit the Northwest, how did you keep your team calm, confident and motivated?

I leaned on my country-wide broker network to learn what was happening before it hit Idaho. Most were one to three weeks ahead of us, so when our governor shut down our state in late March, I was able to get in front of my agents very quickly. I scheduled Zoom meetings every weekday morning in order to share the latest news from the governor’s office, best practices related to staying safe—and, more importantly, how to help keep their clients safe during showings, inspections, signings and closings.

You recently celebrated the one-year mark on a joint investment in Sun Valley. What’s your biggest takeaway from that venture so far?

We celebrated our one-year anniversary in November 2020, which means that we spent most of our first year during the pandemic. My biggest takeaway is that no matter the circumstances, hard work, expertise and reputation will always supersede the circumstance. I am very proud of my Sun Valley team!

What are a few of the most important ways your team engages with the communities you serve?

Our entire company is based on the premise that it is our responsibility to give back to the communities that have offered us so many opportunities. It is up to us to help build our communities and to truly take care of the people we serve. We are inherently involved in several civic groups, chambers, volunteer organizations, organized give-back events, workgroups, committees and more. This also includes our own in-house giveback program that benefits our at-risk youth across the Boise Valley into Eastern Oregon.

Why has participating in professional organizations always been an important part of your career?

I believe in being willing to do the hard work. I also believe in cultivating an atmosphere of growing leaders and building our communities and our industry. When we are involved, we have a voice. Additionally, I want to be a good resource to all of our decision- and policymakers, from the local and state to the national level. I have served as a local REALTOR® association president, state president, and am currently running my campaign for 2022 First Vice President of the National Association of REALTORS®. I have also served as chairman of the board for my local chamber of commerce. When we have the ability, we must share our experiences, knowledge, foresight and vision to help promulgate and promote home and property ownership. It truly is the American Dream.

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.



John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

