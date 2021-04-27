4 Home Features We Can All Appreciate This Spring

With the flowers blooming and the birds chirping, there’s nothing like getting outside to enjoy the longer days and rising temperatures. Of course, having the right home features can make all the difference, and if you want to get the most out of your spring season, here are a few that everyone can appreciate.

Air Purification System

For some people, this time of year is perhaps best known as allergy season and it can be particularly difficult when there’s lots of pollen outside your home. Simply leaving the windows open to a fresh breeze can lead to watery eyes and a runny nose even when you’re inside the house, but with a state-of-the-art air purification system, any irritants will be removed to ensure that you can breathe easily.

Three-Season Porch

It might not be time to open the pool up just yet, but you can still reconnect with nature when you have a three-season porch. This extension of the home is essentially a screened-in porch that can be enclosed with glass windows during the spring and fall to trap solar heat when the temperatures are just a little too chilly to sit outside. They can even have a fireplace to ensure everyone stays comfortable on a crisp spring evening.

Verdant Gardens

Who doesn’t love having a large garden this time of year? Whether you like to get out there and put your green thumb to the test or simply prefer to sit back and admire its beauty, there’s nothing like being surrounded by an abundance of nature after a long, cold winter.

Home Gym

For many of us, it can be difficult to keep up with our fitness regimen in the winter. Between the holiday festivities, inclement weather and short days, we can all be forgiven for not sticking to it. Spring, however, is the best time to get rejuvenated and reenergized, and a home gym will help you get back into a healthy routine in no time.