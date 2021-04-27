4 Luxurious Upgrades to Make to Your Pool Area

A picturesque swimming pool is a favorite feature for today’s luxury homeowners. If you want to create a true backyard oasis, however, chances are the pool is just one part of the equation. For those who are looking to upgrade their backyard swimming here, here are several ideas that can take it to new heights.

Add a Cabana

For a truly resort-like experience, nothing beats having a cabana where you can lounge in the shade while hanging out by the pool. You’ll have the perfect spot to spend long summer days, whether reading a good book or drinking your morning coffee, while giving your pool area an exciting addition that transforms the whole aesthetic.

Bring in the Fire Pit

Anyone who enjoys sitting outside on a warm summer evening can appreciate a fire pit, but this feature has extra visual appeal when positioned nearby your swimming pool. Just imagine the enchanting ambience as you watch the flames reflect off the water after the sun goes down each night.

Pool House

If you’re looking to make a big addition in the backyard, then a pool house might be the way to go. This can provide serious convenience with changing rooms, bathrooms and a kitchenette that’s easily accessed from your pool area. As an added bonus, you could even add an extra bedroom with poolside vistas that guests are sure to love.

Outdoor Kitchen

Hanging out by the pool during the warmer months is about much more than simply splashing around in the water. It’s about grilling your favorite foods, sipping on refreshing beverages and eating al fresco meals while making memories with the family, and an outdoor kitchen is the perfect feature to make that all possible. After all, no one wants to get stuck inside cooking when everyone else is enjoying a beautiful summer day around the pool!