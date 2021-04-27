4 Luxury Building Amenities for Dog Owners

Being a dog owner has its challenges in the city. The good news, however, is that there’s no shortage of luxury buildings that are designed to cater to our furry friends. In fact, it’s become quite common for new developments to include all sorts of pet amenities. If you want your pooch to live in the lap of luxury, here are a few of the most exciting dog features found in today’s best luxury buildings.

Dog Runs

When your pup needs to go outside to get some exercise and do its business, there’s nothing better than living in a building with a designated space for pets to run around. Small dog parks and dog runs have become popular features for pet owners who appreciate convenience. Some buildings even have indoor and outdoor facilities, so you can take your dog for a walk at any time of day without having to venture into inclement weather.

Doggie Daycare

For dog owners, it can be stressful for both you and your pet when you have to board them in some unfamiliar setting each time you go away for a few days. That’s why many high-end developments have started offering doggie daycare services to solve this problem and allow you to skip town knowing that your best friend is in good hands.

Pet Spa

Everyone needs a little TLC from time to time and our pets are no different. For those who want their fur baby to always look and feel its best, you may want to consider living in a building with a pet spa that offers onsite dog washing and grooming services.

Dog Training

Believe it or not, dog training services are another feature that has started to catch on in luxury developments. After all, with our busy schedules, it can be tough to find the time to train our pups, but an onsite doggie boot camp is the perfect way to make sure they learn to be on their best behavior from an early age.