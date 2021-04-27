How to Design a Kid-Friendly Pool Area

Swimming pools have increasingly become a must-have feature for luxury homeowners. For young families, however, it’s no secret that this can be a cause of concern when the little ones are running around in the backyard. If you’re looking to make sure that your pool area is fun and safe for the whole family, here are a few tips to help deliver peace of mind.

Fence the Perimeter

Depending on where you live, this may be required by law. Regardless of the local code, it’s always a good idea to have a fence around your pool with young kids around to prevent them from jumping in unattended. While some might feel that it imposes on the overall aesthetic of the backyard, there are plenty of elegant and creative ways to safely enclose the swimming area without compromising the view from your terrace.

Use Safe Surfaces

Children get excited running around and jumping into pools, which is why it’s essential that your pool deck is made from a material that doesn’t get slippery when wet. Fortunately, there are several natural stones that can provide you with a slip-free surface that will look excellent in any backyard, like coral stone or bluestone.

Content Square 1.

Avoid Sharp Edges

Some pools are designed with sharp edges and corners. While these sleek lines may look good, they’re not exactly kid-friendly. When possible, a design that has rounded edges and softer corners is often more conducive to an environment with children splashing around.

Install Smart Tech

One of the best ways to monitor your pool area is to utilize smart home technology. For instance, you can install security cameras in the backyard with motion sensors that alert you of any activity in the pool area. These days, you can even take control of an automatic pool cover using your smartphone, so you’ll always know when the pool is opened and ready to be enjoyed.