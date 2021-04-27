How to Stage Your Home for the Spring Market

Before you go listing your home, you’ll want to make sure that it’s looking its best and a few upgrades may be in order, especially after a long winter. If you’re planning to take advantage of the spring market, here are several tips to help your home stand out this season.

Start With a Spring Cleaning

A deep clean is always a good place to start before putting your home on the market and you may even want to work with a professional organizer to properly declutter your living space. Be prepared to pack up all of those heavy winter throws and flannel sheets, as well as all that extra “stuff” that tends to pile up around the house. Remember, a “spring aesthetic” should feel light and airy, and removing clutter is the first step to achieving this.

Infuse a Sense of Energy

Once the winter comes to an end, we’re all ready for some uplifting energy and your décor can reflect this. Don’t underestimate the visual impact of adding a splash of color with bright textiles, fun floral patterns and maybe even a fresh coat of paint. New window treatments, rugs and throw pillows are an easy way to transform the feel of a room to capture a sense of spring.

Decorate With Plants

Spring is all about regrowth, so why not bring in a few houseplants? There’s no better way to energize your interiors than with some lush vegetation, whether it’s a fiddle leaf fig in your living room or a bouquet of freshly cut flowers in the foyer that greets visitors with a pleasant aroma.

Give Your Outdoor Area TLC

This time of year, prospective buyers are paying extra close attention to the outdoor living space when viewing homes. If you want to capitalize on this, then it’s important to have an inviting seating area with stylish furniture, a functional grilling station and professional landscaping where families can envision spending their time during the warmer months.