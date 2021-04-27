How to Save for Retirement by Investing in Real Estate

Brought to You by the Experts at The Entrust Group

As a real estate agent, you’re accustomed to helping people find and purchase the perfect home or investment property. From commercial real estate to residential properties, to undeveloped land—you’re the expert in your market. You know that real estate is one of the best investments for creating long term financial stability.

What if you could use your expertise to grow your retirement savings? Consider a Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA). It allows you to go beyond traditional stocks and bonds to Invest in what you know best: real estate.

What is a SDIRA?

Self-Directed IRAs are the only retirement accounts that allow investors to pursue alternative investments, such as real estate. Investing in real estate with a SDIRA offers many benefits to those looking for creative ways to save for the future.

There are many tax advantages associated with investing in real estate with a SDIRA. The exact benefit depends on the type of account used, but the most common individual plans are a Traditional or Roth IRA. The two are very similar, but differ in their retirement tax benefits.

For example, with a Self-Directed Traditional IRA, you don’t pay taxes on contributions or earnings until you retire and start taking distributions. With a Self-Directed Roth IRA, however, you pay taxes on your earnings as you go. This means that they will then grow tax-free, should you meet certain conditions.

If you’re self-employed or a business owner, you have other options such as SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs and Individual 401(k)s. These types of accounts have higher Contributions limits and additional tax advantages.

What are the benefits of using a SDIRA to invest in real estate?

Some of the advantages of using a SDIRA to invest in real estate are:

Increased potential for growth: Opening a self-directed retirement account gives you the freedom to invest in almost any type of asset—you’ll have more flexibility in the amount of risk you take on and more potential for a higher rate of return.

Greater control of your financial future: Put your real estate expertise to good use. With a SDIRA, you can make investment decisions based on an asset you know and understand to grow your retirement savings.

Protecting your wealth against economic fluctuations: Diversifying your portfolio by investing in alternative assets like real estate can act as a hedge against market fluctuations and volatility. You can also use your SDIRA to invest in precious metals, private placements and other assets.

Growing your savings in a tax-advantaged account: Investing over time in a Self-Directed IRA that allows for tax-deferred or tax-free growth can significantly affect future wealth positively.

How does it work?

Investing in alternative assets like real estate with your Self-Directed IRA isn’t too different from a regular real estate purchase. However, there are important rules that you must follow to do it right.

Looking for a real-life example of how it works? Check out this story of a real estate investor that grew his retirement account with a SDIRA.

Educating yourself about the potential benefits of SDIRAs can help you reach your financial goals and save for retirement It can also set you apart from the competition. How? Some of your clients might be interested in new ways to grow their retirement savings. Be the first one to tell them about this strategy and position yourself as a valuable resource. You sell more properties, and your clients grow their retirement accounts. It’s a win/win.

Want to learn more? Get your free copy of our 5 Steps to Investing in Real Estate report today.

For nearly 40 years, The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for self-directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans. Entrust can assist you and your clients in purchasing alternative investments, like real estate, using retirement funds. In addition to guiding investors throughout the process, we provide a wide array of educational resources. Want to know more about how it works? Get our guide on how real estate transactions work in IRAs.