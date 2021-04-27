Should You Hire a Public Insurance Adjuster?

If your home suffered significant damage due to a storm, a fire or another covered peril, the process of filing a claim with your homeowners insurance company can be complicated. You may not have all the knowledge and experience necessary to fill out insurance forms accurately and completely, or you may not have time to deal with the insurance company with so many other things on your plate. A public insurance adjuster can help.

What Does a Public Insurance Adjuster Do?

A public insurance adjuster is a licensed professional who works on behalf of a policyholder. An adjuster can inspect the damage to your property, estimate the cost of repairs, file a claim with your insurer, communicate with representatives from the insurance company and serve as your advocate.

If you hire a public insurance adjuster, your insurer will still send an adjuster who represents the company to evaluate your claim. The public adjuster can work with the insurance company’s adjuster on your behalf.

How Much Does It Cost to Hire a Public Insurance Adjuster?

An adjuster’s fee may be a percentage of the amount your insurance company pays for your claim. State or local law may place a cap on the percentage. An adjuster may also cap his or her fees at a specific dollar amount, regardless of the total amount of the insurance company’s payout.

Why Should You Consider Hiring a Public Insurance Adjuster?

If you don’t accurately assess the scope of the damage to your home, you may file your insurance claim incorrectly and may not receive the full amount of compensation you’re entitled to. A public insurance adjuster may notice things that you don’t or may include information in a claim that you wouldn’t have thought of due to lack of experience.

Hiring a public insurance adjuster may be in your best interest, especially if you need to file a claim for significant damage that will be expensive to repair. If you get help from a public insurance adjuster, you may wind up with a larger insurance settlement than you could get on your own, even when accounting for the adjuster’s fee.

A public insurance adjuster can work with your insurer and the contractor who is hired to make repairs to ensure that the process goes smoothly. If you have a problem with your insurance company, such as a disagreement on the value of your claim, a public insurance adjuster may be able to help you get more than the insurer’s initial offer.

How Can You Choose a Qualified Public Insurance Adjuster?

Seek a recommendation from someone you know or request references if you’re considering working with a public insurance adjuster who was not referred to you by someone else. Ask about the adjuster’s experience and any areas of specialization to find out if that person has the right qualifications to handle your claim effectively. Only work with a public insurance adjuster who is licensed if that’s required in your state.