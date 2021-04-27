Search
Take Advantage of May's RTRN Offers
NAR PULSE—Don’t miss next month’s offers featuring Advocacy Month! Use the National Association of REALTORS® Right Tools, Right Now free and discounted resources to help protect your brokerage’s investments and benefit your business. Check out the monthly offers here.

Shop Your REALTOR® Store for Valuable Products

Send your agents to the REALTOR® Store for a wide array of products created just for them to enhance their online presence, attract real estate leads, increase their efficiency, optimize their professional opportunities and successfully manage their businesses.

Rolling Through Your Day on Autopilot?

Just because it’s second nature, doesn’t mean it’s right. Slow down and make sure you and your agents are providing equal service to all. April is Fair Housing Month and a great time to affirm you’re helping to build thriving, inclusive communities. Check yourself. Educate yourself. Hold yourself accountable.

