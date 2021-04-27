What to Do If Your Child Isn’t Interested in Doing Schoolwork

You want your child to succeed in school, and it can be difficult to see your youngster not live up to his or her potential. Here are some things you can do if you’re concerned that your child lacks interest and motivation when it comes to academics.

Talk to Your Child

Ask open-ended questions to figure out the source of the problem. Your child may feel that the work is too challenging, boring or impractical. He or she may dislike the teacher for some reason or may think that the teacher dislikes him or her. The issue may also be related to anxiety, depression, bullying or a learning disability.

Once you have figured out what’s going on, you can take appropriate action. That may include getting a tutor for your child, scheduling a meeting with the teacher and/or principal or having your child see a therapist or a professional who specializes in treating children with learning disabilities.

Show Interest in What Your Child Is Learning

If you demonstrate an interest in the things your child is learning about at school, that can make them seem more interesting to your child. Ask questions about the topics your child is studying and offer your own opinions, insights and additional information to round out your child’s understanding. Look for additional information online or in books and identify places where you might want to take your child to learn more about topics of interest.

Create Conditions That are Conducive to Studying

Designate specific times and places to study. Make it clear that your child is only allowed to watch TV, play video games and hang out with friends after homework has been completed.

Help your child with homework and projects, but strike an appropriate balance. You don’t want to go overboard, make your child feel as though he or she is being smothered or do homework for him or her.

Talk About Long-Term Goals

Ask your child what profession he or she would like to pursue. You may get an unexpected response or you may receive a wide range of ever-changing answers, especially from a young child. Talking about what interests your child and focusing on long-term objectives can help him or her better understand the importance of education.

Focus More on Your Child’s Effort Than on Grades

If your child feels that you expect perfect scores on every test and homework assignment, he or she may feel that you have impossible standards and may simply give up. Instead, praise your child for working hard and making progress.

Remember that everyone makes mistakes. That’s part of the learning process. Emphasize that point to your child and encourage him or her to persevere despite challenges. Using positive reinforcement and focusing on the process, rather than the end result, can take some of the pressure off your child and make school work less stressful.