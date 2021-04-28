4 Features You Can Double Down on in the Primary Suite

When it comes to designing a primary suite that’s fit for a couple, chances are there are a few features that we can all appreciate having two of. After all, it’s no fun to get in each other’s way when going through our morning routines or getting ready for a night out. That’s why it’s become increasingly common to find primary suites that double down on the following features.

Bathrooms

Sometimes, one bathroom simply isn’t enough. The primary bathroom after all is a space where we can relax and pamper ourselves, and for those who use this as their alone time, separate bathrooms can be an excellent solution. This allows both partners to have their own space that’s tailored to their needs with the utmost privacy.

Dressing Rooms

Separate closets have long been a popular feature for luxury homeowners, but these days, it’s all about separate dressing rooms. This way, you can both take your time getting ready in front of the mirror without stepping on each other’s toes. When you each have an expansive wardrobe that calls for unique storage solutions, chances are it’s about having ample space just as much as it is about privacy.

Sitting Areas

At the end of the day, there’s nothing like having a quiet place to just sit down and relax by yourself. This is why primary suites are often designed with separate sitting areas or studies where each partner can go to read a book, catch up on some work or simply reflect and clear their mind.

Bedrooms

For those who need their own bed to get a good night’s sleep, separate bedrooms are the way to go. This can also be desirable when you and your partner have different sleep schedules and don’t want to wake each other up throughout the night. While the sleeping areas might be separate, they can still be incorporated into a single primary suite.