4 Tips to Reduce Water Consumption at Home

Luxury homeowners are increasingly demonstrating a preference for properties that have been designed with sustainability in mind, which is just another reason to embrace eco-friendly features in the home. For those who want to reduce their water usage, following are several tips that are sure to help conserve this precious resource.

Low-Flow Fixtures

Updating all of the faucets, toilets and showers in your home with low-flow fixtures can go a long way. In the past, this often came at the expense of water pressure, but these days there are plenty of excellent options that offer high-performance by adding air pressure to the water. With a high-quality low-flow showerhead, you can enjoy a relaxing rain shower while feeling good about conserving water at the same time.

Greywater Irrigation

Keeping our lawns and gardens healthy requires a lot of water, but the good news is there’s an easy way to considerably lower the impact that this has on the environment. With a greywater system, you can save all of the water used in your house for showering, laundry and dishwashing and reuse it to water your lawn, as well.

Pool Cover

A cover does far more than keep your swimming pool clean when not in use. In fact, it can significantly reduce water evaporation, thereby requiring less water to refill your pool. According to Energy.gov, a cover can lower the amount of “make-up water” needed by as much as 50%!

Smart Technology

There are many advantages to installing a smart water monitoring system, and one of them is that you’ll be able to save water by tracking usage and catching undetected leaks. You can even monitor your daily habits and set goals to lower consumption. If that’s not reason enough, you’ll also be eliminating the risk of water damage to your home and will have complete control to shut the water off via your smartphone.