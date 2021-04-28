BHGREÂ® Expands in Paris, Texas

Better Homes and Gardens Real EstateÂ® LLC (BHGREÂ®) recently announced that Nathan Bell REALTORSÂ®, based in Paris, Texas, has affiliated with the BHGREÂ® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group. The company serves communities throughout Lamar County, as well as Red River, Delta and Fannin counties. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group is the 12th Texas firm to affiliate with the brand.

The family-owned brokerage, which celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2021, was founded in 1951 by Nathan Bell III and is currently owned and led by his son, Nathan “Jim” Bell IV. Jim Bell, who began working at the firm in 1971, took ownership in 2018.

“Jim’s deep knowledge of the real estate industry has been a key component of the firm’s enduring success. As he surveyed the local market landscape, he knew that to sustain the legacy of the family business, he needed to ensure that the firm not only survives but thrives in an ever-changing industry,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate, in a statement. “Our brand tools and programs will help his affiliated agents succeed while reinforcing their commitment to providing the best client service experience. Jim’s adaptable nature and long-term commitment to growth have served his company well and we are thrilled to welcome his team to the BHGREÂ® network.”

Well known for its property management business, Nathan Bell Property Management and Rentals has been spun off as a separate business entity from the brokerage but will continue to provide a referral pool for the firm.

Bell is very active in the Texas REALTORSÂ® state association and the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, where he currently serves as the vice chair of the Federal Taxation Committee.

“As an independent brokerage, we needed to position ourselves in a way that allowed us to compete in a market dominated by franchises. Adopting the latest technological tools and programs will help our agents grow their business, while our affiliation with a leading lifestyle brand will help them stand out,” said Jim Bell in a statement. “The Bell Group Affiliating with Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate allows us to leverage our 70-year legacy here in our community while gaining national support.”



For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

