Window to the Law: Creating a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



Implementing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program not only makes good business sense, but it can also further compliance with existing laws and promote a culture that welcomes everyone. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to learn more about tips and ideas to craft a DEI policy that reflects your organization’s commitment and promotes a welcoming culture.

