Latter & Blum Ranked No. 19 on Power Broker Report

Latter & Blum recently announced its ranking as the No. 19 real estate firm in the United States per units sold, according to RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Report. In 2020, Latter & Blum reported a total residential sales volume of $5,117,901,809, representing 21,731 closed residential transactions. The complete ranking of the Top 1,000 firms is available here.

Latter & Blum is a leading real estate company in the Gulf South with a network of over 3,700 real estate associates across Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and Greater Houston.

“We’re honored to rank as one of the top-producing brokerage firms in the nation,” said Lacey Conway, CEO of Latter & Blum, in a statement. “We’re proud of all of our agents and teams who remained steadfast during such unprecedented times and built upon their commitment to help our clients with all their real estate needs.”

“Congratulations to all the leaders and their respective management teams and sales associates, who have contributed to the collective success represented in the 33rd Annual Power Broker Report,” said RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston.

The Top 1,000 2021 Power Brokers collectively earned nearly $1.7 trillion in sales volume and more than 4.2 million transactions in 2020, and encompass more than 575,000 agents and over 9,100 offices.



Source: Latter & Blum