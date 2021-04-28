Renovating and Redesigning Your Laundry Room

With some simple changes, you can convert your laundry room to a more aesthetically pleasing and functional space.

Storage

Install cabinets or shelves to store detergent, fabric softener and other supplies that you use to wash and dry clothes, as well as an iron, ironing board, hangers and baskets.

Flooring

When selecting a flooring material for a laundry room, choose a material such as tile that can resist water damage.

Lighting

Choose overhead fixtures that will brighten a large area, as well as smaller lights for spaces where you will handle specific tasks, such as folding and ironing clothes.

Walls

Paint the walls in a light color to make the room look brighter and less like a basement.

Counter or Island

A counter or an island in the laundry room can give you a space to complete tasks such as sorting and folding laundry.