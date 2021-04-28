Upping the Ante to Stay Ahead of the Competition

Homes.com Helps Florida Real Estate Professional Maximize His Investment Potential

After becoming a REALTOR® in 1986 and taking a break from his start-up real estate career before eventually returning in 2011, Rigoberto “Rigo” Gamez has advanced from agent to broker to owner of his own firm.

In the interim, he tried his hand as a real estate investor, mastering a different aspect of the business by buying and renting homes or flipping them to new owners. Today, Gamez and his team at Gamez Realty LLC serve the bustling region around West Palm Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Lantana and Boca Raton, Florida.

While he has known about Homes.com for quite some time, when his local rep reached out with an offer to connect him with clients looking to buy or sell across a few local zip codes, Gamez decided to make a modest investment to see if it would pay off.

“I was familiar with the housing stock in those areas, so I signed up,” says Gamez, who didn’t have to wait long to begin seeing some return on his investment.

“I have only been with Homes.com for about a month and a half now, and while I’ve received over 20 leads, I’m already working with about a dozen,” says Gamez—one of whom is an out-of-state buyer interested in buying several rental properties. “He’s looking at a couple of properties, and I think he’s ready to make an offer on at least one of them.”

While he’s been busy locking in clients, Gamez has also spent time checking out some of the other services Homes.com offers, including Lead Concierge.

“As soon as I begin getting a couple of closings on these leads, I’m going to be upgrading to some new services with Homes.com,” explains Gamez.

While he has tried other lead generation services, Gamez notes that he wasn’t happy with them. “I wasn’t getting correct names or phone numbers, and I felt as though it was a rip-off. But when my Homes.com rep called, we talked, and I got a good feeling from him. And the time was right.

“Now I’m finding that every lead is a real person with real contact information. If I can close just one of the dozen I’m working on, it will cover the whole cost of my investment so far in addition to what it will cost to sign on to the concierge service,” says Gamez.

Gamez also has nothing but good things to say about the company’s user-friendly technology and responsive technical support team. He’s even utilized some of the Homes.com training modules to help maximize his investment potential.

“I worked really well with the trainer, and I’m looking forward to going back for more,” concludes Gamez. “I want to get really familiar with the tools they are offering, and I think the concierge service will help make me even more competitive. Better yet, the client endorsements on the website will help me get a lot more leads.”

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.