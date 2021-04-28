What Gives a Luxury Building Prestige?

Many of today’s high-end buildings can boast exquisite finishes, five-star amenities and concierge services. There’s one characteristic, however, that can set a building apart in the minds of discerning buyers: prestige. Following are a few ways that this can be achieved.

Celebrated Architect

A select few architects who enjoy celebrity status, also known as “starchitects,” can certainly set a new development apart and help to build a buzz around it. Often, affluent buyers will gravitate toward these residences before they’re even completed because the architect’s work is so revered and has proven to hold value.

Branded Residences

Name recognition is also important for the brand that operates and services the residences. Whether it’s a name that’s long-established in hospitality, like the Four Seasons, or a luxury brand from another industry that’s new to this space, such as Armani Casa Residences, there’s no denying that a trusted brand name can instantly add prestige and credibility to a new development.

Historic Building

Of course, it doesn’t have to be brand new to have prestige. There are plenty of buildings that are highly sought after because they hold historic significance. It could be a well-preserved example of period architecture or perhaps it was the site of a historical event that took place. Buildings that were once home to celebrities or dignitaries can also earn historic status.

Unique Location

Sometimes, a building’s location is enough to set it apart from other luxury developments. If it’s set on one of the city’s most exclusive streets or is positioned to capture views of a nearby landmark, for instance, a building can certainly be deemed prestigious.

Celebrated Restaurant

It’s no secret that food is a serious matter in luxury buildings. For many buyers, there’s a certain allure to having a well-known restaurant led by a celebrated chef just an elevator ride away. Sure, treating yourself to an exquisite meal is a welcomed pleasure, but having it under your roof can add prestige, as well as value, to the building.