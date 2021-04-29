Propertybase Launches BoldMortgage

Propertybase, a global real estate software company, recently launched BoldMortgage, which marries the lead generation abilities of BoldLeads with the mortgage software capabilities of the Unify Business Growth Platform.

“We generate hundreds of thousands of buyer and seller leads each month for our residential agent clientele, and we are well-positioned to do the same for the mortgage industry,” stated Tim Fessenden, chief product officer at Propertybase. “BoldMortgage removes the friction caused by multiple software vendors. One platform provides access to real-time data and marketing automation to make it easier for lenders to identify and engage with higher-intent prospects.”

“Propertybase’s vision from day one was to always go beyond real estate software to become a larger Fintech player,” Fessenden tells RISMedia. “The launch of BoldMortgage is yet another step toward this goal. We are seeing a pivot from the recent refinance boom toward the purchase mortgage market. BoldMortgage’s launch enables mortgage brokers and loan originators the ability to uncover qualified purchase prospects across a variety of digital channels because that’s where the next generation of homebuyers truly engage.”

Content Square 1.

BoldMortgage prequalifies prospects who provide consent, according to the company. The process instantly attaches information about the prospect’s credit standing to the data record within the Unify-powered BoldMortgage CRM. In addition to the prequalification validation, BoldMortgage utilizes lead data augmentation to render more valuable insights. BoldMortgage applies the unrivaled practices of the BoldLeads engine with an optimized algorithm to specifically target refinance or new purchase borrowers.

BoldMortgage also offers an array of CRM features that include:

– Automated email marketing and drip campaigns

– Text messaging

– Video-based marketing

– Task and event management

– Lead scoring and prioritization

– A mobile app for iOS and Android

“Many mortgage brokerages understand the need to diversify their lead generation tactics. However, they struggle to implement anything of real value due to lack of available, compliant products,” continued Fessenden. “As the refinance boom draws to a close, our software will enable mortgage lenders to future-proof their business.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com.