3 Low-Impact Exercise Styles to Break Down Stress and Build Up Strength

If you’re looking for the perfect balance of fitness and flow for your new workout routine, it may be time to ditch those HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts. Because exercise boosts endorphins, the right workout routine will help diminish any stress you have. A low-impact exercise that still helps strengthen your body is a great choice to burn off not only calories, but also the stress that life hands you. Here are three workout styles that will do the trick:

Walking

Though this is one of the most simple forms of exercise, walking can involve more than just a stroll with your pet. For one, walking helps increase circulation while offering a chance to relax your mind and body. As a low-impact exercise, walking requires no equipment or special moves, and can be easily adjusted to suit your intensity needs. Walking is also a great way to get your body moving and prepare you to start jogging or running. Another perk? You can do it anywhere! Whether you are walking through your neighborhood, at the park or even just around the office, this is a routine you can add to your day-to-day schedule.

Yoga

If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, yoga may be your best choice with slow movements and deep breathing. In the practice of yoga, breathing and body movements work in tandem, allowing you to focus on the present moment and become more in tune with your body. Whether you’re a novice or seasoned yogi, you can find thousands of free online tutorials and sessions to follow along with. If you opt to go to a yoga studio, you will find a variety of classes, including couple’s yoga and hot yoga, which is performed in a high-temperature room for maximum results.

Tai Chi

Similar to yoga, Tai Chi uses slow movements and breathing exercises to help reach a center of peace and relaxation. Though this is a more complex exercise, it still uses a gentle strategy that is easy on the joints and helps you focus on your body and mind, reducing stress. Hone your mental strength by learning fluid movements that help to improve cardiorespiratory fitness. To start the practice of Tai Chi, it is important to work with a teacher, but you can also find thousands of courses online. Just be sure to stand in front of a mirror to ensure you are doing the correct movements for the best results.