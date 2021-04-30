4 Unique Mother’s Day Gifts She Deserves This Year

Your mom does a lot for you, from raising you to feeding you to putting a roof over your head. Maybe she helped you purchase your first home or made a daily visit to help with your newborn baby. No matter what it is, mothers are always there for you, helping you get through life with ease.

So instead of falling back on your go-to gifts, treat your mom to something special and out-of-the-box. Here are four unique Mother’s Day gifts that she deserves this year.

Meal Box Subscription

If your mom is known as the family chef, treat her to a meal subscription box, such as HelloFresh or Marley Spoon by Martha Stewart. Not only do these subscription boxes send you all of the ingredients needed to make a meal—eliminating the need for a trip to the grocery store—but they also send recipe cards to save your favorite recipes to make in the future. Show you appreciation for her cooking and delicious meals, and have her next week of meals delivered right to her door.

Photo Puzzle

If your mom enjoys crafts to keep her mind busy, a puzzle is a great choice. With companies like Minted, you can get any photo printed onto a puzzle in all different shapes and sizes. Surprise your mother this year with a craft that, when complete, will showcase an image of her family, her pet or any other photo that will make her smile. Puzzles also offer a chance for relaxation and an activity to enjoy on her own or with family members of all ages.

Masterclass

Whether your mom enjoys playing music, cooking in the kitchen or gardening in her backyard, a masterclass gives her the opportunity to learn more about her favorite hobbies. There are many websites, including Masterclass.com, that offer educational sessions on almost any topic or interest. Give her the gift of learning from industry leaders from all over the world, right from the comfort of her own home.

A Weekend Away

Do you have a mom who loves to travel and hasn’t had a getaway in some time? Treat her to a weekend vacation where she can forget all of her responsibilities at home and just relax. And the best part is you don’t have to go far! Search AirBNB for local homes and cottages close by, or take her to a new city and kick back in a hotel room. No matter where you take her, your mother will definitely appreciate a change of scenery and a weekend of bliss.