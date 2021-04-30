5 Money-Savings Strategies to Start Today

When it comes to money, stress is never far behind. Whether you are a recent college grad just starting out on your own or you have a mortgage to pay and mouths to feed, it is important to get your money-saving strategies under control. And there is no better time to start than now! Here are five money-saving tips that will help you day-to-day as well as in your future.

Follow a Budget

Creating a budget for your personal finances is the key to start your journey of savings. Whether you want to write it out with pencil and paper or utilize a handy budgeting app on your phone, make a list of all of your current expenses, including bills and groceries. You may find that you are losing $20 a month on a subscription service you do not use. Or, you may review your weekly or monthly grocery total and decide what you can do without in your fridge. No matter how to tackle this list, having everything written down in front of you can help you determine where each dollar you make goes.

Have an Emergency Fund

Putting money aside dedicated to an emergency situation is always a good idea. Whether you have a leaky pipe or your car breaks down, having funds available to cover these expenses will allow you to manage your budget better. Experts recommend having at least 6 months worth of expenses in your emergency fund at all times. Consider setting up an automatic deposit to this fund with each and every paycheck.

Make Financial Sacrifices

If you are saving up to purchase a home, a new car or planning ahead for retirement, sacrifices are necessary. Instead of splurging on a new pair of shoes or the newest television on the market, hold off. Or, if you find that you only use a streaming service for one show, it’s probably wise to forego this monthly payment. Maybe you use a cleaning service for your home. Instead, set aside a day every week or bi-weekly to tackle cleaning on your own. Sacrifices are never fun, but when you are saving up for something special or planning to make a large purchase in the future, they must be made.

Check Your Accounts Often

In addition to creating a visual of your budget, it is important to keep a close eye on your checking account. This is also a good strategy to ensure that your account has not been hacked and your identity has not been stolen. Make sure that your recurring payments, especially those on auto-pay, are coming out of your account on the right date and for the correct amount. This is also a good way to keep track of your non-recurring spending, such as a shopping trip or after you book a vacation.

Become Financially Independent

Financial independence is defined as having the monetary foundation to comfortably maintain all of your bills and cover all of your expenses, no matter what they are, without relying on support from family members or spouses. The reality of life is that you never know what may happen or where you will end up. There is no better feeling than knowing that, if necessary, you can fully support yourself and still live your day-to-day life comfortably. By setting up a budget, maintaining an emergency fund, making financial sacrifices and keeping a close eye on your account, you will be financially stable and independent in no time!