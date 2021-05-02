NAR Virtual 2021 REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings Begin Monday

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) will, on Monday, kick off its 2021 REALTORSÂ®Â Legislative Meetings, an annual event which will be held virtually for the second straight year due to lingering COVID-19 complications.

While about 9,000 REALTORSÂ®Â typically descend on Washington, D.C., for the Legislative Meetings each May, more than 13,200 are currently slated to participate in the 2021 conference, with registration still open.

“The benefits and importance of NAR’s advocacy work have been more evident this past year than perhaps at any other time in our history,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a REALTORÂ®Â from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International.Â “While we hoped we’d be able to gather in person for our Legislative Meetings this year, NAR is encouraged by the record registration we witnessed last May, and we’re looking forward to again facilitating critical conversations about policy and politics among REALTORSÂ®, lawmakers and industry leaders.”

NAR members can visitÂ legislative.realtor/registrationÂ to register for the upcoming event, which will be held from May 3-14. Registration for REALTORSÂ®Â is free.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.