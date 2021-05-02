How to Talk to Homebuyers About Digital Earnest Payments

The real estate industry continues to implement time-saving tools to streamline agent workflow. Have you added a digital tool to your business’ repertoire only to hit a wall getting homebuyers onboard with your new tech?

Some buyers have used online banking for years and are happy to send digital payments. But there are still buyers who carry a checkbook and aren’t as comfortable with it.

Digital earnest payments benefit everyone involved in the home-buying process, but how do you talk your clients through making the switch?

Below are a few common questions your clients may have and ways to reassure them of the security and convenience digital payments provide them (and you).

Why not just write a check?

Checks have sensitive banking information printed clearly on the front—including bank account numbers. That piece of paper is only as secure as where it ends up. We’ve all heard tales of checks going missing in transit or being intercepted in email chains.

Wouldn’t it be safer to skip the check all together?

If homebuyers aren’t ready to go digital, emphasize the convenience of paying from anywhere (no more leaving the office in the middle of a workday to drop off a check) and the security of banking-level encryption and verified accounts (much safer than printing bank account information on a paper check that is easily accessible to anyone who receives it).

Why not just send a wire?

We’ve all heard about the risks of wire fraud. Every few weeks, there’s a news story about homebuyers wiring their life savings to the wrong account. This can happen from something as simple as a typo or as sinister as scammers inserting themselves in the transaction.

While digital earnest payments are not wires, they may feel just as risky to some homebuyers. If your clients are wary about going digital, educating them on your digital earnest platform’s account verification process lets buyers know their savings are safe. A good digital earnest partner will verify all accounts on the front end, which means funds end up in the correct account every time.

Do digital earnest payment platforms store my personal information?

There probably hasn’t been a bigger topic in tech than privacy. This is where you as the agent need to do your homework to pick the digital earnest platform that will keep your clients’ information safe. A good digital earnest partner never stores client information and in the best case they never even see it. Choosing a secure earnest partner sets you up for success when clients pose questions about privacy.

As you add time-saving innovations to your real estate business, partnering with a secure, transparent partner like Earnnest sets you up for long-term success. Not only will you have the answers to every client question at your fingertips, but you’ll have the confidence that comes with choosing a quality digital earnest money tool offering security and convenience to you and your homebuyers.

For more information, visit our website.