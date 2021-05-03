An Alternative for ShowingTime: Delta’s New Local Showings

Responding to unprecedented industry demand, within weeks of Zillow announcing its acquisition of ShowingTime, Delta Media now offers the real estate industry a better solution with Local Showings.

Right after the news broke, we polled the industry about offering a viable alternative. The response was overwhelming. We began fielding calls from numerous MLSs, brokerages and real estate boards, encouraging us to develop an independent, full-featured property showing solution.

Local Showings by Delta Media offers four major market advantages over others offering a showing service, including ShowingTime:

– We have been integrating with MLSs ever since we put up the first website powered by MLS data in 1994. Today, we integrate with hundreds of MLS boards nationwide, covering 90% of the U.S. Startups in this space have few or no MLS integrations, which, to have a significant footprint, takes years to accomplish.

– We guarantee that Delta will not sell or be acquired. We are the largest 100% family-owned firm in the real estate tech space. Uniquely, we have no Wall Street or VC influence.

– We are offering a complete standalone option. You don’t have to use our all-in-one platform and you don’t have to be a current Delta customer. The Local Showings app is in the stores, available for iOS and Android. And if you are a Delta customer, Local Showings will be fully integrated and immediately available to use.

– Most importantly for budget impact: There’s “no sticker shock,” as pricing is at or below what MLSs have been paying.

Local Showings by Delta Media, which launched in April, is already in the hands of tens of thousands of real estate agents. We have been in talks with firms that collectively represent about half the agents working today.

Everyone wants to be sure that they’re not stuck in this exact position five years from now. That’s why we added the guarantee not to sell and remain fully independent.

Delta Media has been independent for nearly three decades. We have been in the trenches with independent real estate companies our entire existence. That’s why we’re going to continue our independence.

Because we have no outside investors—no VC funds behind us and no Wall Street investors influencing our decisions—we only succeed when our clients succeed.

Local Showings has all the features agents are familiar with, including show schedules, calendars, alerts and notifications. It’s an intuitive design, so agents can use it right after downloading from the app store. Agents can use Local Showings to create driving tours, generate activity reports, receive and share feedback on their listings, chat directly with other agents within their local board, create Seller Reports, and more.

Local Showings includes call center support and can integrate with other call centers that brokerages are using. Next up, Delta will expand our call center support for those who want concierge showing services, and add other technical features. To stay updated on the latest features and availability of Local Showings, go to deltamediagroup.com/local-showings.