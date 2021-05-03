BHGRE Announces Affiliation With California Firm

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC (BHGRE) recently announced that Real Living Napolitano Real Estate based in Coronado has affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates. The firm serves communities throughout San Diego County. At press time, the company ranked as the city’s No. 1 independent firm in sales volume and second-ranked firm overall in sales volume, according to the San Diego MLS.

The Napolitano family includes four generations of Coronado natives with more than 100 years of historical first-hand knowledge of the city and its residents. Broker/Owner Michel C. Napolitano founded the firm with his parents in 1981, but his grandparents first fostered the entrepreneurial spirit by opening one of Coronado’s earliest grocery markets soon after their move to the city in 1917. Napolitano’s father, Michel A., started working in the real estate industry in 1965 and served as Napolitano’s mentor, teaching him about the industry and the rich real estate history of Coronado.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates is the 23rd BHGRE® affiliate in California.

“The Napolitano family has been synonymous with the city of Coronado for more than 100 years. The family’s reputation and Michel’s 40 years of real estate experience has made him a sought-out mentor among real estate professionals,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Now, with the power of the BHGRE brand behind his firm, Michel will execute his growth plans of opening additional offices, enhancing agent production and recruiting top agents. We are excited to welcome Michel and his team to the network and look forward to supporting their growth and continued success.”



“Any view of Coronado could be an image straight out of the Better Homes & Gardens magazine. In fact, this area perfectly captures the signature lifestyle element of the brand, which makes this partnership such a great fit,” said Michel Napolitano, co-founder and broker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates. “I’m also very impressed with the many BHGRE brand tools and programs designed to enhance marketing opportunities and build on client relationships.



For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.