NAR Statement on Wednesday’s Tragedy in Watertown, N.Y.

National Association of REALTORS® President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement regarding the April 28 tragedy in Watertown, N.Y.

“The National Association of REALTORS® is heartbroken by what occurred this week [at press time] in Watertown,” said Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those whose lives were taken from them, and we offer our full support to members of the community and real estate industry who were impacted by Wednesday’s tragedy.”

