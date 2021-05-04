BHGRE Expands in Southern California

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced that principals of the former RE/MAX Clarity, based in Chula Vista, California, have formed a new brokerage and affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens® (BHGRE®) brand.

The company will be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clarity. Headquartered at 884 Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista, the company is led by president and co-owner Elias Levy. Last year, the firm’s 20 affiliated sales associates were responsible for $96 million in sales volume across San Diego County.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clarity is the 22nd BHGRE® affiliate in California.

“Elias portrays all of the ideal qualities that characterize a committed leader. He strives to coach his agents to find business success by sharing the vast knowledge he has culminated in over a decade of being in the industry,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “His decision to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate exemplifies his dedication to improvement and expansion. He recognizes the value of the many training and marketing programs which will be used to fuel growth. We are thrilled to welcome Elias and his team to the growing list of BHGRE affiliated brokerages.”

“We were drawn to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® brand and how they view lifestyle as a crucial component of the homebuying and selling journey. Within our company, we prioritize the idea of selling a lifestyle. Likewise, we found that the brand promotes inclusivity, not only by having Inclusion as a core value, but also by providing marketing materials in Spanish,” said Elias Levy, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clarity. “As a brokerage from a very diverse region with a large Hispanic population, these kinds of tools are exactly what fit into our company and will help us thrive among competition.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.