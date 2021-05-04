Delta Media Leads in WAV Group Integrations Survey

The WAV Group and RE Technology recently surveyed technology experts responsible for integrations at brokerages and residential Proptech firms to understand industry benchmarks on systems integrations.

Delta Media Group led the rankings along with MoxiWorks. A survey of three dozen technology experts shows that Delta Media and MoxiWorks rank first or second in all four major categories studied: the overall quality of the integration, the quality of the data transmission, Single Sign-On (SSO) quality and customer service.

For Delta, the results are surprising, said Michael Minard, Delta Media CEO and owner, explaining, “Eighteen months ago, we realized that we had only completed a few dozen integrations, so we were not known for integrations,” he said. “Fast forward to today and we are nearly at the top of the industry with more than 100 third-party integrations, including a deep integration with Zapier that unlocks thousands of integration possibilities with our platform.”

“MoxiWorks and Delta Media are clearly the real estate tech leaders for setting the highest standard in systems integrations,” said Victor Lund, founding partner of WAV Group, who headed up the study.

“It’s also clear that real estate tech firms need to pay more attention to systems integration. Only 16% of those surveyed said systems integration was of ‘little’ to ‘no importance’ to their firm’s success,” Lund added, noting more than half—54%—said integration was “very important.”

Minard added that he found the data “fascinating” being ranked at or near the top of each category, particularly since MoxiWorks is well-known for integration. “Both Delta and MoxiWorks understand the needs of the broker and agents when it comes to systems integration. Delta is already in the process of upgrading how integrations work in DeltaNET 6 and, as a result of this study, we are raising the bar and looking to be the leader in all areas by 2022.”

Over the next nine months, Delta Media will have completed “a major enhancement to the DeltaNET taking the complexity out of the integration process,” Minard said.

Among the tech experts that WAV Group and RE Technology surveyed, 85% have been doing integrations for five-plus years and integrate with at least six other technology platforms.

The study also offered support to RESO data standards, with more than two in three surveyed noting that using Real Estate Standards Organization standards is “helpful” for integrations. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed identified themselves as RESO members.

Here are the rankings of the top nine companies, selected by the WAV Group and RE Technology, for the systems integration study:

Overall Quality of Integration

MoxiWorks Delta Media Reliance Network Gabriels Technology Solutions Inside Real Estate Real Estate Webmasters Constellation TRIBUS IDC Global

Data Transmission Quality

Delta Media (tied) MoxiWorks (tied) Reliance Network Inside Real Estate Gabriels Technology Solutions TRIBUS Constellation IDC Global Real Estate Webmasters

Single Sign-On Quality and Stability

MoxiWorks Delta Media Inside Real Estate Reliance Network Gabriels Technology Solutions Constellation TRIBUS IDC Global Real Estate Webmasters

Customer Support

MoxiWorks Delta Media Inside Real Estate Constellation Reliance Network TRIBUS Gabriels Technology Solutions Real Estate Webmasters IDC Global

For more information, please visit www.deltamediagroup.com.