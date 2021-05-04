Guardian Real Estate Services Partners With Century 21 Real Estate

Peter Spinella, broker/owner of Guardian Real Estate Services, recently announced a new partnership with Century 21 Real Estate to expand its products and services and create a personalized, one-stop shop for homebuyers, home sellers and investors in Wakefield and throughout Peace Dale and South Kingstown.

“The market is a bit frenzied right now and can be very frustrating for buyers and sellers, so those with a real estate need who partner with us will receive extraordinary experiences personalized for them and their current situation,” said Spinella. “The mission of the CENTURY 21 brand ladders up to our own commitment to quality service and ensures that the people and families we partner with get to the best outcomes possible.”

Spinella, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, also has a passion for helping military families understand the ‘ins and outs’ of real estate ownership and setting up a foundation to grow and thrive. According to the Pew Research Center, 27% of veterans said they had a difficult time reacclimating to civilian life in areas such finding work, rebuilding support structures, and starting a new life in a new home. And while most any agent technically can help with the home-buying process, including a VA purchase, Spinella cautions veterans to consider sales professionals with experience serving the military.

Content Square 1.

“This is not about ROI,” added Spinella. “Growth will be a by-product of our focus on serving the unique needs of the military and civilians in the markets we live and work in.”

“This is extraordinary news for us but, more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in the greater Wakefield region,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Peter is a driven leader who dreams big and moves fast, and his team of sales agents always go the extra mile on behalf of their clients and the community.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.